Bears Loan Martin Has to South Carolina

October 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that defenseman Martin Has has been loaned to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. The announcement was made by Hershey's vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Has, 21, opened the season injured and has not yet played for Hershey. He appeared in 57 games last season for the Shawinigan Cataractes of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, scoring 20 points (8g, 12a). He also collected an additional six points (2g, 4a) over 16 postseason appearances as Shawinigan claimed a QMJHL championship.

The native of Prague, Czech Republic also played 21 games in the Ontario Hockey League in 2019-20 with North Bay and Guelph, posting six assists. The 6'4", 207-pound defender was selected in the fifth round, 153rd overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft by Washington.

The Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, on Friday night at Hartford. The puck drops at the XL Center at 7 p.m. and the game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and watched on AHLTV.

