Belleville Sens Announce Pair of Signings Ahead of Road Trip

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are pleased to announce the signing of forwards Matthew Boucher and Kyle Betts to professional tryout offers.

Boucher, 24, dressed in 21 ECHL games for the Utah Grizzlies last season, where he collected 23 points (13 goals, ten assists) and a plus-6 rating. He also appeared five times in the AHL with the Colorado Eagles.

Prior to turning pro, Boucher appeared collegiately at the University of New Brunswick, where he won a USports University Cup Championship during the 2018-19 season, following four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, Drummondville Voltigeurs, and Quebec Remparts, amassing 192 points (96 goals, 96 assists) in 241 games. Other career highlights for the Los Angeles, CA native include winning the John A Daley Trophy as ECHL Rookie of the Year in 2020-21. His father, Philippe, is a former Stanley Cup Champion.

Betts, 25, skated in five regular season games with the Utah Grizzlies last season and registered ten points (five goals, five assists) in 18 Kelly Cup Playoff games. Before his time in the ECHL, the Flesherton, Ontario native played in 125 games at Cornell University, where he was named ECAC Student-Athlete of the Year in 2020-21.

The Belleville Senators are back in action tonight in Laval when they begin their three-game road trip.

