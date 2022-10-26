Blackhawks Acquire Defenseman Cooper Zech from Flyers in Exchange for Forward Evan Barratt

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Cooper Zech from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. Zech will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Zech, 23, registered 11 points (1G, 10A) in 53 contests last season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL), his 10 assists sharing fifth among team blueliners.

Zech has skated in 131 career AHL games between Lehigh Valley and the Providence Bruins, compiling 36 points (4G, 32A) and added two goals in four career postseason contests. The South Lyon, Michigan native has also played in 36 games with Ferris State University during the 2018-19 campaign, recording 28 points (8G, 20A).

