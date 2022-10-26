Rangers Recall Julien Gauthier from Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Julien Gauthier from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Gauthier, 25, has appeared in all four Wolf Pack game this season, scoring two goals. Gauthier is also the club's leader in =/-, holding a +1 rating on the season. He is one of four Wolf Pack players with two goals on the campaign.

A first round selection, 21st overall, by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Gauthier has appeared in 96 career NHL games and scored 18 points (5 g, 13 a). Last season, the Pointe-aux-Trembles, Quebec native appeared in 49 games with the Rangers and scored seven points (3 g, 4 a).

The Wolf Pack return to the ice at the XL Center this Friday night when they host the Hershey Bears at 7:00 p.m. $2 beers and $1 hot dogs for every Friday night home game returns for the 2022-23 season! To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

