Monsters Stopped in 5-1 Loss to Penguins

WILKES-BARRE, PA - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 5-1 on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. With the loss, the Monsters are now 3-3-0-0 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Penguins took control of the opening frame with goals from Ty Smith at 3:58 and Drew O'Connor at 10:45 leaving the Monsters trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes. Alexander Nylander added to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's lead at 4:32 of the second period, but Cole Fonstad converted on the power play at 12:49 off helpers from Samuel Knazko and Jake Christiansen cutting the deficit to 3-1 heading into the final intermission. The Penguins put a stop to a Monsters comeback in the third period with a man-advantage tally from Valtteri Puustinen at 8:05 and a goal from O'Connor at 10:20 pushing the final score to 5-1.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 23 saves in defeat while Wilkes-Barre's Dustin Tokarski made 32 saves for the victory.

The Monsters return to New York to visit the Utica Comets on Friday, October 28, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Adirondack Bank Center. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 0 - - 1

WBS 2 1 2 - - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 33 1/6 3/4 15 min / 6 inf

WBS 28 1/4 5/6 19 min / 8 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves L 23 5 2-3-0

WBS Tokarski W 32 1 3-0-1

Cleveland Record: 3-3-0-0, 2nd North Division

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Record: 4-0-1-0, 1st Atlantic Division

