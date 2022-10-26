Monsters Stopped in 5-1 Loss to Penguins
October 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
WILKES-BARRE, PA - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 5-1 on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. With the loss, the Monsters are now 3-3-0-0 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Penguins took control of the opening frame with goals from Ty Smith at 3:58 and Drew O'Connor at 10:45 leaving the Monsters trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes. Alexander Nylander added to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's lead at 4:32 of the second period, but Cole Fonstad converted on the power play at 12:49 off helpers from Samuel Knazko and Jake Christiansen cutting the deficit to 3-1 heading into the final intermission. The Penguins put a stop to a Monsters comeback in the third period with a man-advantage tally from Valtteri Puustinen at 8:05 and a goal from O'Connor at 10:20 pushing the final score to 5-1.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 23 saves in defeat while Wilkes-Barre's Dustin Tokarski made 32 saves for the victory.
The Monsters return to New York to visit the Utica Comets on Friday, October 28, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Adirondack Bank Center. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 0 - - 1
WBS 2 1 2 - - 5
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 33 1/6 3/4 15 min / 6 inf
WBS 28 1/4 5/6 19 min / 8 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves L 23 5 2-3-0
WBS Tokarski W 32 1 3-0-1
Cleveland Record: 3-3-0-0, 2nd North Division
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Record: 4-0-1-0, 1st Atlantic Division
GAME SHEET -GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS*
*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing.
