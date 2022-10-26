San Jose Barracuda Assign Wiesblatt to Wichita
October 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today the team has assigned forward Ozzy Wiesblatt to the Wichita Thunder, the team's ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate.
Wiesblatt, 20, has yet to appear in a game this season with the Barracuda. A year ago, he skated in 43 games with the Prince Albert Raiders in the Western Hockey League (@TheWHL), where he collected 41 points (10 goals, 31 assists), and 55 penalty minutes.
Over a four year career with the Raiders, he dressed in 195 games, totaling 179 points (58 goals, 121 assists), 140 penalty minutes and a plus-56 rating.
During the 2020-21 campaign, he skated in six games with the Barracuda, notching three points (two goals, one assist).
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound native of Calgary, Alberta was selected by San Jose in the 2020 NHL Draft (first round, 31st overall).
