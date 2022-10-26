Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman David Jiricek from Monsters
October 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Wednesday that the Columbus Blue Jackets recalled defenseman David Jiricek from the Monsters. In five appearances for Cleveland this season, the first action of his North American professional career, Jiricek tallied 0-4-4 with two penalty minutes and a +2 rating.
A 6'3", 189 lb. right-shooting native of Klatovy, Czechia, Jiricek, 18, was selected by Columbus in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. In 67 career appearances for Plzen HC of the Czech Extraliga spanning parts of three seasons from 2019-22, Jiricek contributed 8-12-20 with 85 penalty minutes and a +14 rating and was named the Extraliga's 2020-21 Rookie of the Year. Jiricek represented Czechia at the 2020-21 and 2021-22 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships and helped Czechia claim Bronze Medal honors at the 2021-22 IIHF World Championship.
