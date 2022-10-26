IceHogs Receive Future Considerations from Laval Rocket for Forward Riley McKay

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that the team has received future considerations from Laval Rocket in exchange for forward Riley McKay.

Celebrate Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Night This Friday, Oct. 28!

Celebrate Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Night with the Rockford IceHogs this Friday, Oct. 28 against the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center, featuring face painting, costumed characters and special performances. Kick off the weekend with $2 beers on $2 Beer Fridays. The $2 Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light can be purchased at most concession stands on the concourse through the end of the second intermission.

