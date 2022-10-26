Stars Drop Battle Against Admirals In Shootout

Texas Stars' Riley Damiani versus Milwaukee Admirals' Mark Jankowski

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 6-5 in a shootout against the Milwaukee Admirals in a game that saw six lead changes throughout on Wednesday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Despite all the scoring in Wednesday's contest, the opening period was a stalemate between the Stars and Admirals as neither side scored in the first 20 minutes. Texas doubled up Milwaukee in shots on goal and carried a 12-6 shots on goal advantage into the first intermission.

Texas opened the scoring with a pair of goals 20 seconds apart to open the second period. Fredrik Karlstrom's first goal of the season put the Stars up by one 54 seconds into the middle period moments before Tanner Kero doubled the lead at 1:14 to make it 2-0. After Milwaukee scored a pair of goals, first from Mark Jankowski at 12:08 with the second scored by Marc Del Gaizo at 13:52, Karlstrom scored a second goal at 18:38 to help the Stars reclaim a 3-2 lead. The Stars outshot the Admirals again in period two by a margin of 16-14, upping their lead to 28-20.

The third period saw the Admirals score three early goals in just over three minutes for their first lead of the night. First, Jankowski scored 30 seconds into the period before Egor Afanasyev and Phil Tomasino scored at 2:15 and 3:26 to give Milwaukee a two-goal advantage. The Stars returned the favor later in regulation, getting a pair of goals from Curtis McKenzie and Riley Barber 30 seconds apart at 12:13 and 12:43 to even the score at 5-5. Barber's fourth goal of the season was enough to force overtime in Milwaukee Wednesday night.

Following a scoreless overtime session, Milwaukee struck first in the shootout with Jordan Gross scoring in the opening round before Kero evened it with a goal in the second round. In the fourth round, Tommy Novak helped give Milwaukee an edge by making it 2-1. Attempting to extend the shootout with a goal, Karlstrom beat Admirals' netminder Devin Cooley, but was denied by the post as Milwaukee prevailed 6-5 with a shootout win.

In goal for Milwaukee, Cooley grabbed the win with 35 saves on 40 shots. For Texas, Anton Khudobin made 33 stops on 38 shots.

The Stars return home to the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park this weekend for a Saturday-Sunday series hosting the Grand Rapids Griffins. Saturday's game will feature Hispanic Heritage Night and a 7:00 p.m. face-off prior to Sunday's Pucks N' Paws series finale at 5:00 p.m.

