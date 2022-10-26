Toronto Marlies Host Syracuse Crunch in Wednesday Night Matchup

The Toronto Marlies host the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday night in a divisional matchup. This is the first of four matchups between the two teams this season. This will be the Marlies last home game until November 19th when they host the Abbotsford Canucks at Scotiabank Arena.

The Marlies are 2-2-0-0 while the Crunch are 1-1-0-2 and sit fourth and fifth in the North Division respectively. The Marlies lost their last game 5-2 to Grand Rapids, while Syracuse is coming off of a 6-2 win over Rochester.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Alex Steeves who has four goals and six points in his first four games while Joey Anderson has five points in his last two games. On the Crunch side, Felix Robert leads the way with nine points.

Puck drop is at 7:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.

