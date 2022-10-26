Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights Announce Details of Nevada Day and First Responders Day

VEGAS (October 25, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights announced on October 25 the plans for their Nevada Day games on Friday, October 28. Both teams will wear their own Nevada-themed jerseys and are offering Nevada Day ticketing specials.

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS

The day will kick off with the Silver Knights dropping the puck against the Colorado Eagles at 11 a.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center. Fans are encouraged to arrive to the Bell Solar Tiltyard early to enjoy food and drink specials including beermosas, draft beer, and bagged popcorn from 9 - 10 a.m. Select activations, including a photo opportunity on the 360 cam, will also be on the Bell Solar Tiltyard. Inside, fans will receive an exclusive Nevada Day themed poster, and concessions will be selling French Toast Dice at the Green Valley Grocery Market on the concourse, located behind section 20.

Henderson's Nevada Day themed jerseys, will be worn during the entirety of the matchup, and sold through HSK Authentics. Purchase details will be announced at a later date. The Silver Knights will also be selling a retail version of the Nevada Day jersey that will be available at The Livery at Lifeguard Arena and The Saddlery at The Dollar Loan Center. Fans are encouraged to follow the Henderson Silver Knights on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for the latest details on when the retail jerseys will be available. Henderson's Nevada Day game is presented by M Resort.

For the Silver Knights Nevada Day game on Oct. 28, select seats are available at 50 percent off. Click here to purchase.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Later in the day, fans can head to T-Mobile Arena to watch the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Anaheim Ducks for a 3 p.m. PT puck drop to continue to celebrate Nevada Day as well as the team's First Responders Day.

The Golden Knights are offering select seating sections at a Nevada Special price of just $70.20 a seat. Limited tickets for Friday remain and can be found at this link. Vegas' Nevada Day and First Responders Day game is sponsored by the Nevada Army National Guard.

Prior to the contest, fans are invited to the Allegiant Stage at Toshiba Plaza for a free pregame concert by The Delta Bombers. A hybrid of 50's rock-and-roll fused with blues and rockabilly, the band is made up of Las Vegas natives Chris Moinichen, Andrew Himmler, Greg Garcia, and Kirk Highberger. The Delta Bombers will play for one hour beginning at 1 p.m. PT before the game begins.

During the first intermission fans will again have the opportunity to experience a talented Nevada native with a performance by singer, Daniel Emmet. Emmet was a finalist on NBC's America's Got Talent and grew up in Las Vegas.

The Golden Knights will wear Nevada Day jerseys for warm-ups, featuring a patch honoring the recent fallen officer, Truong Thai, of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Warm-up jerseys, warm-up pucks, and locker nameplates will be available for purchase through VGK Authentics outside of Section 10 following puck drop. Items will be sold on a first come, first served basis and locker nameplates and warm-up jerseys will be bundled together. There is a limit of two bundles per group and two pucks per group. A portion of the Henderson Silver Knights and Vegas Golden Knights warm-up jersey proceeds will be donated by the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in honor of Officer Thai. If you would like to donate to honor Officer Thai, please click here.

Fans at T-Mobile Arena are encouraged to wear white as the team will also be wearing white during the home contest on Friday.

