Syracuse Crunch to Host Halloween Spooktacular October 29

October 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are bringing back the annual Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday, Oct. 29 when the team hosts the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to wear their costumes to the game for the annual Halloween Spooktacular. Children in attendance will receive a drawstring bag, courtesy of NY529. During the first intermission, all fans dressed up are invited to participate in a costume contest on the ice for a Crunch prize pack. Any fan dressed in costume may purchase a discounted $19 ticket at the box office on the day of the game.

Following the game, kids will have the opportunity to trick-or-treat on the ice with Crunch players. Families are encouraged to make a donation to Change for Change to participate in trick-or-treating. Kids can enter the ice through the Section 107 corner immediately after the game.

Change for Change presented by Upstate University Hospital is a fundraising initiative created by Crunch players that was inspired by a boy named Griffin Engle during the 2014-15 season. It aims to raise money for pediatric cancer research at Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital and Upstate Cancer Center to help improve the odds for children with cancer. For more information about Change for Change, visit syracusecrunch.com.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.