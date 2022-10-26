Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Fright Knight on Saturday, October 29

October 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for Fright Knight on Saturday, Oct. 29. Henderson will take on the Colorado Eagles at 7 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center. Fans are encouraged to wear costumes to the game for a chance to participate in an in-game costume contest. See below for costume guidelines.

Fright Knight will begin with trick-or-treating on the Bell Solar Tiltyard from 4-6 p.m. PT, featuring local partners handing out candy throughout the plaza area. The first 1,000 kids under the age of 12 to arrive will receive an HSK branded trick-or-treat bag. Additional activations on the Bell Solar Tiltyard will include a DJ, bounce house, face painters, and concessions specials including $3 draft beers, $3 bagged popcorn, and $3 cannolis. Mummy dogs, apple cider doughnuts, and non-alcoholic Halloween drinks will be available for purchase as well.

During the game, Lucky $7 draft beers will be available at the carts behind Sections 10 and 19.

On Fright Knight, select tickets will be 50 percent off*. Click here to purchase. *Exclusions apply. While supplies last.

THE DOLLAR LOAN CENTER COSTUME GUIDELINES

No face masks that are not medical in nature

No weapons of any kind, real or fake

No props that could cause panic (i.e., prop blood)

No costumes suggesting someone is a first responders (i.e., law enforcement)

No inappropriate clothing with offensive language or material, or that appropriates or disrespects another culture

No inappropriate costumes which may be offensive (at venue management's sole discretion)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.