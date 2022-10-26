Blackhawks Acquire Forward Cameron Hillis from Montreal for Beaudin

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired forward Cameron Hillis from Montreal in exchange for defenseman Nicolas Beaudin. Hillis will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Hillis, 22, has skated in three ECHL games with the Trois-Rivières Lions so far in 2022-23, recording two goals. Hillis split the 2021-22 season between Montreal, Laval (AHL) and Trois-Rivières. The forward made his NHL debut last season with Montreal, appearing in one contest. He also registered nine points (5G-4A) in 24 AHL games with Laval and posted nine points (3G-6A) in 14 ECHL games with Trois-Rivières.

Hillis has appeared in 42 career AHL contests with Laval, earning 10 points (6G-4A). He has also represented Canada at the 2018 World U18 Championship, recording two assists in five games.

The 5-foot-9, 174-pound native of Oshawa, Ontario was originally selected by Montreal in the third round (66th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

