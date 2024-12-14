Dallas Recalls Hellberg, Reassigns Kraws to Texas

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the NHL club has recalled goaltender Magnus Hellberg from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, goaltender Ben Kraws has been recalled from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and reassigned to Texas.

Hellberg, 33, has posted a 9-3-1 record with a 3.08 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in 13 appearances for Texas. The goaltender made a season-high 43 saves in a 4-2 win Dec. 8 at Henderson and has gone 6-0-1 in seven home starts at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Earlier this season, Hellberg became the only goaltender in Texas franchise history to win his first six starts in a season.

The Uppsala, Sweden native was originally drafted by Nashville in the second round (38th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Kraws, 24, has appeared in ten games with the Steelheads this season and carries a 6-2-2 record with a 3.35 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. The rookie goaltender made his AHL season debut for Texas on Nov. 2 at Colorado and stopped 26 shots in a loss to the Eagles at Blue Arena in Loveland.

Upon finishing his college career last season, the goaltender joined Texas on an amateur tryout and went 2-2-0 in four regular season starts, with a 2.77 GAA and .901 SV%, before appearing in two Calder Cup Playoff games.

The Cranbury, New Jersey native was originally undrafted and signed a one-year entry-level contract with Dallas on March 25.

Texas hosts Chicago again Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

