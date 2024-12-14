Checkers Take Down Division Leader Bears

December 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







HERSHEY, PA- With two goals from Oliver Okuliar and some clutch saves by Chris Driedger down the stretch, the Checkers' hard-fought performance would take the win over the division-leading Bears 2-1.

HOW IT HAPPENED

-The Bears scored early in the first period, but Okuliar's goal would tie the game as the clock dwindled.

-After a scoreless second period, Okuliar's powerful performance put another puck in the back of the net early in the third for what would stand as the game-winning goal.

-Driedger stood tall against the Bears attack in the game's final moments, fending off their rally attempt and earning a big win for Charlotte.

NOTES

The Checkers are 2-0-0-1 against the division-leading Bears this season ... Tonight was Okuliar's first multi-goal game of the season and his second multi-point effort ... Mitch Vande Sompel, who suited up as a forward tonight, recorded his first two points of the season with a pair of assists ... Tobias Bjornfot has assists in three straight games ... The Checkers finished this road trip with a 2-1-0-0 record and have moved into a tie with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for second place in the division ... Will Lockwood, Josh Davies, MacKenzie Entwistle, Ryan McAllister, Justin Sourdif, Aidan McDonough, Riese Gaber and Mike Benning were the extras for Charlotte.

