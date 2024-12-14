Blues Assign D Matt Kessel to Springfield
December 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired defenseman Cam Fowler and a fourth-round pick in 2027 from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka and a second-round pick in 2027. In addition, the Blues have assigned defenseman Matthew Kessel to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Kessel, 24, has dressed in 26 games for the Blues this season, posting three assists and 10 penalty minutes. Originally drafted by the Blues in the fifth round, 150th overall, of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native has tallied 10 points (one goal, nine assists) and 22 penalty minutes in 67 NHL regular-season games overall.
Springfield Thunderbirds defenseman Matthew Kessel
