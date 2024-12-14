Petrov Scores Twice in Condors OT Loss
December 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Matvey Petrov with two goals, but an Alex Nylander hat trick fueled a four-goal comeback for the Marlies
The Bakersfield Condors (7-10-4, 18pts) had the Toronto Marlies (13-3-5, 31pts) on the ropes, but five unanswered goals from the home side was the difference in a 6-5 overtime loss for Bakersfield. Matvey Petrov (3rd, 4th) scored twice while Cam Dineen registered three assists in his 300th AHL game.
Lane Pederson (1st) and Jayden Grubbe (1st) each notched their first goals of the season.
Connor Carrick (2015-18) and Seth Griffith (2016-17) each returned to face their former club.
It was the third straight game on the road trip in which the Condors led in the third period and could not close out a win.
UP NEXT
The Condors wrap the weekend in Toronto on Sunday at 1 p.m. PT.
