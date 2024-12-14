IceHogs Recall Matus Spodniak from Indy
December 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Matus Spodniak from the Indy Fuel. Spodniak has skated in 17 games with the Fuel this season and has six points (2G,4A). The Fuel defenseman scored in last nights 4-0 win over the Allen Americans.
The Kosice, Slovakia native played college hockey at American International College and Adrian College. Spodniak was named the DIII Player of The Year in 2023 with Adrian College before joining Indy. Spodniak scored 20 points in 48 games with the Fuel last season. The 26-year-old signed an AHL contract with the IceHogs this summer.
