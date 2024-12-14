Crunch Blank Comets, 1-0

December 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch on 14th Annual Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Brandon Halverson and the Syracuse Crunch blanked the Utica Comets, 1-0, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The win advances the Crunch to 10-8-4-3 on the season and 3-1-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets.

Halverson turned aside all 25 shots he faced to earn his league-leading third shutout of the season. Nico Daws stopped 22-of-23 shots in net for the Comets. The Syracuse power play was unable to convert on their only man-advantage, while the penalty kill was a perfect 1-for-1.

The Crunch scored the lone goal of the game late in the first period to ignite the 14th Annual Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss. Nico Daws made the initial save on Roman Schmidt's shot, but Conor Sheary was able to bat the puck in from midair to send 11,789 stuffed animals flying.

Syracuse maintained their lead through the remaining two periods to take the win.

The Crunch are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to face the Rochester Americans.

Crunchables: Brandon Halverson is tied for the league lead with three shutouts this season...The Crunch have shut out the Comets in three of their four meetings this season.

