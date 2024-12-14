Rockford Scores Final Four Goals in 5-1 Iowa Defeat

December 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Iowa Wild dropped a 5-1 decision to the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Center on Saturday night. Hunter Haight scored Iowa's lone goal in the loss.

Iowa outshot Rockford 11-7 in a scoreless opening frame.

Colin Felix beat Dylan Ferguson (27 saves) from outside the right dot 5:53 into the second period to give Rockford the 1-0 lead.

Haight slammed a one-timer past Mitchell Weeks (26 saves) following a give and go with Travis Boyd at 9:40 of the second to tie the game. David Jiricek picked up his first assist in an Iowa uniform on Haight's goal.

Brett Seney gave Rockford the lead for good with a wrister over Ferguson with 8:13 remaining in the middle frame.

Colton Dach doubled the IceHogs lead with a short side shot from the bottom of the left circle at 17:10.

Rockford carried the 3-1 lead and a 23-22 shot advantage into the second intermission.

Cole Guttman scored at 5:13 of the third period and Jalen Luypen added an empty-net shorthanded goal at 15:13 to cap the scoring.

Rockford outshot Iowa 32-27. The Wild went scoreless on two power plays while Rockford went 1-for-2 with the man advantage.

Iowa hosts Rockford on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Wells Fargo Arena at 7 p.m.

