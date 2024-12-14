Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Declan Carlile from Syracuse Crunch

December 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Declan Carlile from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Lightning have assigned forward Jack Finley to the Crunch.

Carlile, 24, has skated in 21 games with Syracuse this season, recording one goal and three points with 23 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound defenseman has appeared in 161 career contests with the Crunch, scoring 17 goals and adding 40 assists with a plus-41 rating and four game-winning tallies.

Carlile made his NHL debut with the Lightning last season in a 4-1 win at Minnesota on January 4, 2024, logging 11:27 of ice time with a plus-1 rating. The Hartland, Michigan, native was originally signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on March 16, 2022.

Finley, 22, played in 52 games with the Crunch last season tallying 13 goals and 19 assists. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward has appeared in 121 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, earning 53 points (25g, 28a). Finley was selected by the Lightning in the second round, 57th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

