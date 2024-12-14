Big Night for Colin Felix Sends Bears Flying in Win

December 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs trounced the Iowa Wild 5-1 on home ice Saturday night inside the BMO center. Rockford defenseman Colin Felix scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal in the 2nd period to send the crowd into a frenzy

Both goaltenders Mitchell Weeks and Dylan Ferguson kept things scoreless through the opening 20 minutes. Felix dropped the gloves against Bradley Marek at the center logo, the defenseman's second fight in eight days.

A little under six minutes into the second, Colton Dach snapped a pass to the far side of the ice and Felix jumped into the play, blasting a slap shot to ignite the Teddy Bear Toss. It was Felix's first goal with the Hogs and in the American Hockey League.

Hunter Haight tied the game 1-1 later in the middle period, converting off a four-on-two rush. The Rockford captain Brett Seney gave Rockford the lead right back moments later when he snapped a shot into the top right corner from the slot.

Dach provided some insurance and pushed the score to 3-1 before the close of the 2nd. The forward picked up the puck at the goal line and sniped a shot off the goaltender's helmet and into the top of the net.

In the final period, the Rockford man-advantage broke through on the rush. Seney fed Cole Guttman for his team-leading 5th powerplay goal of the year. Iowa pulled the goaltender in the final five minutes and Jalen Luypen made them pay, scoring his first of the year and pushing the score to 5-1.

Weeks picked up the win while making 26 saves.

