Wolves Tip Stars 4-3 to Sweep Weekend Series

December 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Wolves wrapped a weekend trip to Texas with a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Stars on Saturday night at the H-E-B Center.

Scott Morrow scored the game-winner in the third period and Ryan Suzuki, Bradly Nadeau and Felix Unger Sorum each had a goal and an assist to help the Wolves win their third game in a row and extend their points streak to five contests. Ty Smith chipped in with two assists as Chicago swept the back-to-back set for its fourth triumph in its last five games.

The Stars opened the scoring when Justin Hryckowian found the back of the net midway through the first period.

Unger Sorum knotted it at 1-1 a short time later while the Wolves were on the power play. The rookie took a terrific feed from Nadeau and ripped a shot from between the rings that beat Texas netminder Remi Poirier to the glove side. Nadeau and Smith recorded assists on Unger Sorum's second goal of the season.

Neither team scored in the second to set up a dramatic third period.

Early in the period, Texas took the lead on a goal by Antonio Stranges but again the Wolves answered.

This time it was Suzuki who tallied to extend his points streak to six games. The veteran forward found open ice and took a pass from Smith and solved Poirier to the short side from in close. Smith and Juha Jaaska earned assists on Suzuki's second goal of the season. With the helpers, Smith extended his points streak to a team season-high seven games (three goals, six assists).

The Wolves kept coming and took their first lead of the game 3 minutes, 17 seconds later on Nadeau's marker. The rookie forward received a pass from Suzuki and wired a slap shot from the top of the right circle past Poirier for Nadeau's sixth goal of the season. Suzuki and Aleksi Heimosalmi had assists.

Less than a minute later, Texas pulled into a 3-3 tie on a tally by Cameron Hughes to set up Morrow's winner with 6:37 remaining.

The rookie defenseman managed to get a stick blade on a pass from Unger Sorum and the puck slid over the goal line during a scramble in front. It was Morrow's sixth goal of the season and was assisted by Unger Sorum and Ronan Seeley.

Ruslan Khazheyev (23 saves) earned the win in goal for the Wolves while Poirier (24 saves) took the loss for the Stars.

Chicago moved to 11-9-2-0 on the season while Texas fell to 12-10-1-0.

Next up: The Wolves host the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday (11 a.m.) at Allstate Arena.

