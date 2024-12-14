Game Day Preview - CGY at CV
December 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
Off to Palm Deezy.
The Wranglers enter a quick away game stint before coming back to Calgary for the holidays.
The Matchup
The Wranglers face off against the Coachella Valley Firebirds for the second time in the season in a double-header.
The last time the teams saw each other, the Wranglers beat the Firebirds.
But that was then, and this is now.
The Wranglers are at the top of the AHL standings, leading with 39 points and holding a 19-5-1 record.
Since then, the Firebirds have climbed their way to third place in the Pacific Division and have 26 points, with a 11-8-1 record.
The Firebirds are coming off a loss against the San Jose Barracuda in a shootout.
Players to Watch
Rory Kerins leads the charge for the herd and is tops in the league with 28 points.
"I just want the team to keep winning and hopefully make a big run in the playoffs," shared Kerins post game following the 6-1 win against the Manitoba Moose on Dec. 10.
Kerins also notched a goal and two assists in the same night.
The Firebirds have lost their leading point scorer Ryan Winterton with 15 points after being recalled to to the Seattle Kraken so pressure will be on Ben Myers who is second in team scoring with 14 points.
How to Watch
Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage. How to Watch.
