Wolf Pack Battle Rocket in Homestand Finale

December 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack conclude their four-game homestand tonight when they welcome the Laval Rocket to town.

The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the first of four meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Rocket this season. The Rocket will return to the XL Center on Jan. 24, then the Wolf Pack will visit Place Bell for a back-to-back set on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

A season ago, the sides split a four-game head-to-head matchup with two wins each. The Wolf Pack posted a record of 2-2-0-0, while the Rocket went 2-1-0-1.

Each team picked up one victory on the road and one at home, with the Wolf Pack and Rocket each posting records of 1-1-0-0 at the XL Center.

The Rocket picked up a 5-2 victory at the XL Center on Feb. 16, 2024, with Jared Davidson notching a hat-trick. The Wolf Pack responded on Mar. 1, 2024, with a 2-1 victory on home ice. Brett Berard's 18 th goal of the season at 13:56 of the first period would prove to be the game-winning goal.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack blanked the Hershey Bears 3-0 on Wednesday night, winning their third game in their last four outings (3-1-0-0).

Jake Leschyshyn opened the scoring 8:52 into the second period, banking an intended centering pass off the left pad of Hunter Shepard and into the net on the power play. Nathan Sucese extended the lead at 16:58, tipping in a Matthew Robertson shot for his first goal as a member of the Wolf Pack.

Leschyshyn picked up his second goal of the game 15:05 into the third period, tipping in a Robertson shot on the power play to put the Wolf Pack out of reach.

Dylan Garand made 31 saves to pick up his second consecutive shutout. Robertson collected a career-high three assists in the win.

The victory snapped a six-game home losing streak against the Bears and snapped the Bears' franchise record 12-game road point streak (10-0-2-0).

Bo Groulx and Alex Belzile are tied for the team lead in goals with eight each, while Groulx leads the club in points with 23 (8 g, 15 a).

Rocket Outlook:

The Rocket fell 3-1 to the Rochester Americans at Place Bell on Wednesday night.

Davidson opened the scoring 5:07 into the hockey game, giving the Rocket a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes. The Americans erupted for three goals in the middle frame, however, taking the lead for good.

Riley Fiddler-Schultz tied the game 7:16 into the second period, scoring his second goal of the season. Ethan Prow's first goal of the year came at 10:53, giving the Amerks a 2-1 lead they never lost. Isak Rosén then buried the insurance marker at 13:07, making it 3-1.

Connor Hughes made 26 saves in the loss for the Rocket.

Davidson leads the club in goals with eleven on the season, while Owen Beck paces the team in points with 20 (7 g, 13 a).

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 5:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Wolf Pack hit the road tomorrow to take on the Providence Bruins at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. The puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr starting at 3:50 p.m. with 'Wolf Pack Pregame'.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, Dec. 20, when the Bruins come to town! Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission!

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

