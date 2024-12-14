Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m.

December 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears open an eight-game homestand starting tonight as they welcome the Charlotte Checkers to GIANT Center for the third time this season.

Hershey Bears (18-6-3-0) vs. Charlotte Checkers (12-6-1-2)

Dec. 14, 2024 | 7 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Patrick Hanrahan (52), Andrew Bell (6)

Linespersons: Colin Gates (3), John Rey (16)

Tonight's Promotions:

Members 1st Bobblehead Night - All fans will receive an Aaron Ness Calder Cup bobblehead, courtesy of Members 1st.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, In-arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears trailed 1-0 late in regulation, but Ethen Frank scored the tying goal with 1:40 remaining, and netminder Clay Stevenson made a critical breakaway save in overtime, and Bogdan Trineyev completed the comeback with the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over the Syracuse Crunch on the road last night. Hershey improved to 11-1-2-0 on the road this season, and Stevenson recorded 24 saves in net for the Bears. The Checkers blanked the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 4-0 last night on the road thanks to 29 saves from Ken Appleby who earned his second straight shutout. Rasmus Asplund had a goal and an assist for Charlotte in the victory.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS:

Starting tonight, the Bears play eight straight games in Chocolatetown, a mark that is tied for the longest homestand in franchise history. The Bears previously played eight consecutive home games from Oct. 19-Nov. 9, 1985, collecting a 7-0-1 record in that stretch of games at Hersheypark Arena. The Bears own a 7-5-1-0 record at home this season.

BOGDAN BUILDING:

Hershey forward Bogdan Trineyev scored his first career game-winning goal in last night's victory. The second-year Bear has collected four goals over his past six outings for Hershey. He has already posted 10 points (7g, 3a) in 20 games after striking for 16 points (9g, 7a) in 63 games during his rookie campaign in 2023-24.

CHECKING IN:

The Charlotte Checkers visit GIANT Center for the third time this season tonight. Hershey split a pair of games with its Atlantic Division rivals last month, falling 4-2 on Nov. 2 and claiming a 4-3 shootout win the following day. The Checkers are 5-3-1-1 over the past 10 games, and the club is paced by veteran forward Kyle Criscuolo who leads the team with 23 points (10g, 13a), and blueliner Trevor Carrick, who ranks second in the league among defenders with 21 points (5g, 16a). The Checkers roster features goaltender Chris Driedger, the former Coachella Valley netminder who Hershey defeated in the 2024 Calder Cup Finals.

OVERTIME WIZARDS:

The Bears have gone 4-3 in the overtime period this season, and the club's four overtime wins are tied for the second-most in the league. Three of Hershey's four overtime wins this season have come when the Bears tied the game late in regulation with the goaltender pulled for an extra attacker to force the extra session. The Bears have earned 15 total points through games played in overtime and/or the shootout, tied for the most in the league.

BEARS BITES:

With the win last night, Bears head coach Todd Nelson earned his 424th career AHL head coaching victory, moving into a tie with John Anderson for sixth on the league's head-coaching wins list...Mike Sgarbossa added his 20th assist of the season last night to tie him for the league-lead. Sgarbossa has 12 assists over his last 10 games for Hershey...Ethen Frank has scored in seven of his last nine games for Hershey and his 19 goals continue to lead the AHL...In his last three starts, goaltender Clay Stevenson is 2-0-1 with a 1.63 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage...Through 27 games, Hershey has two skaters who have appeared in every contest this season in Ethen Frank and Henrik Rybinski.

ON THIS DATE:

Dec. 14, 1958 - Goaltender Bob Perreault starred in net for the Bears, blanking the Buffalo Bisons 1-0 with a 30-save effort at Memorial Arena. Hershey captain Obie O'Brien netted the game's lone goal in the second period when he banked his shot off Bisons goalie Marcel Paille and into the net.

