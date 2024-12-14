Game #22 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (11-10-0-0) vs Henderson Silver Knights (6-17-0-0)

December 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Referees: #50 Ben Solomon, #22 Jim Curtin

Linespeople: #32 Rob Fay, #54 Anthony Caruso

The Tucson Roadrunners will aim for its third series sweep of the season Saturday night, taking on the Henderson Silver Knights on Teddy Bear Toss Night at Tucson Arena. Tucson defeated Henderson 4-2 on Friday, marking the team's first win of the season after trailing at the end of the first period. The Silver Knights struck in the opening minute, but the Roadrunners responded by outscoring Henderson 4-1 over the final two periods. Assistant captain Ben McCartney led the charge with two goals, while defenseman Peter Diliberatore and forward Egor Sokolov each added a goal apiece.

Three things:

The Tucson Roadrunners have won six of its last nine games following Friday's victory. Several players extended their individual hot streaks in the win. Forward Josh Doan recorded an assist, stretching his point streak to a season-high four games (1-4-5 in that span). He also matched forward Kailer Yamamoto for the team's longest assist streak of the season at four games. The second-year pro has registered points in seven of his last eight outings (3-7-10). Assistant captain Andrew Agozzino contributed an assist, giving him points in six of his last seven games (3-4-7). Forward Cameron Hebig also added an assist and has points in five of his last six contests (2-3-5).

Three Roadrunners posted two-point performances in Friday's win over the Silver Knights. Ben McCartney's two-goal outing marked his third multi-point game of the season, which ranks fourth on the team. He has six goals this season, with four coming on special teams - two shorthanded and two on the power play. Egor Sokolov recorded a goal and an assist, earning his team-leading fifth multi-point effort of the year. Rookie defenseman Artem Duda notched two assists for the first two-point game of his career. Duda has nine points in 20 games, ranking second among Tucson defensemen behind Robbie Russo (11).

The Roadrunners went 1-for-3 on the power play in Friday's win, improving to 9-3 in games when they score a power-play goal, including a 5-1 mark at home. Tucson has recorded a power-play goal in seven of its last nine games, posting a 6-3 record during that span. The Roadrunners' power-play unit is converting at 21.4 percent, ranking eighth in the AHL.

What's the word?

"It (Teddy Bear Toss Game) is always a fun night. It's an exciting one for the fans. We need to come out, play hard, and hopefully get one early and get it out of the way."

Roadrunners forward Josh Doan on Teddy Bear Toss Night.

Number to Know:

8 - Following Friday's 4-2 win, the Roadrunners improved to 8-1 in games where they score four or more goals, including a 6-1 record at home. Tucson is also a perfect 8-0 when allowing two or fewer goals, with a 6-0 mark on home ice.

Latest Transactions:

None

We're Doing It Live

Saturday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Tucson Arena. The game can also be seen on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

