IceHogs Return to the BMO Center to Take on Iowa

December 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, Ill - The Rockford IceHogs return to the BMO Center Saturday night to host the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. The IceHogs are coming off a six-game road trip where they went 2-2-2.

Home Sweet Home - The IceHogs return to the BMO Center for just their ninth home game this season. Rockford returns after their longest road trip since the 2022-23 season.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 8-11-3-0, 19 points (6th Central Division)

Iowa- 9-11-1-0, 19 points (5th Central Division) Watch on FloHockey Download the IceHogs Mobile App Listen on Mixlr

Nazar Gets The Call- The IceHogs' leading scorer got the call up to join the Blackhawks early Friday morning. Frank Nazar has 24 points in 21 games with the IceHogs. The Blackhawks' 2022 first round pick led all AHL rookies in scoring and is tied for the longest home point streak with points in all eight home games this season. Nazar appeared in three games with the Blackhawks last season and scored his first pro goal in his debut with Chicago.

Pair of Goalies Make Their Debut - Goaltender Ben Gaudreau made his AHL debut with the Rockford IceHogs with a relief appearance in Iowa this week. Gaudreau has spent most of the 2024-25 season with the Indy Fuel where he has posted a 5-5-2 record along with two shutouts. IceHogs goalie Drew Commesso made his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks when he replaced Arvid Soderblom Thursday night against the Islanders. Commesso stopped the two shots he faced in the Blackhawks 5-4 loss in New York.

A Wild Ride -The IceHogs and and Wild will battle each other six times in December. Iowa has taken the first two meetings this season with 6-3 and 4-0 outings. Iowa forward Brendan Gaunce recorded a hat trick Wednesday night against the IceHogs. Gaunce leads the Wild with 14 points on the season.

Teddy Bear Toss- An annual fan-favorite Rockford IceHogs tradition returns on Saturday, December 14 when the Teddy Bear Toss will invade the BMO Center for the IceHogs 7 p.m. game against the Iowa Wild. The IceHogs have added a Teddy Bear Toss themed jersey that fans can bid on via DASH.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Nov. 9 vs Iowa 7 p.m. L 3-6

Dec. 11 @ Iowa 7 p.m. L 0-4

Dec. 14 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

Dec. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m.

Dec. 27 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

Dec. 28 @ Iowa 6 p.m.

Dec. 31 vs Iowa 6 p.m.

Jan. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m.

Jan. 18 @ Iowa 6 p.m.

Feb. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m.

Feb. 21 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

Mar. 7 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

