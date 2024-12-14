Comets Lose Road Contest to Crunch, 1-0

December 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse, NY. - It's never a dull moment when the Utica Comets step onto the ice against their in-state and division rival, the Syracuse Crunch. On Saturday night in Syracuse, the rivalry proved strong again as the teams met for the fourth time this season. The Crunch won the first two games in Utica while the Comets punched back in Syracuse in late November. As the Comets entered the final period of the game down a goal, they couldn't find a goal to tie the contest and suffered a 1-0 defeat by the Crunch which became the team's third straight loss.

During the opening period, Connor Sheary scored the game's opening goal late in the contest as he batted the puck out of the air and into the Comets net passed Nico Daws at 18:27 putting the team down 1-0 and sending thousands of teddy bears into the ice. The period ended with the Comets down a 1-0. After a scoreless second stanza, Utica entered the third period looking for a goal that would tie the game.

During the final period of regulation, despite a mad dash effort with the goalie pulled to tie the game, the Comets couldn't find the back of the net and lost the game 1-0.

The Comets are back on the road when they battle the Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday and Thursday of next week at 7:00 PM and the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. They will take on the Rochester Americans on the road following the Christmas break on Friday, December 27th before they make their way back home against the Americans on Saturday, December 28th inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased at www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

