Bemström's Hat Trick Grant Pens 5-4 Overtime Win

December 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Emil Bemström completed a hat trick with an overtime game-winner that pushed the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins past the Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-4, on Saturday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (14-7-1-0) staved off a spirited, third-period comeback by Springfield to earn the extra point on their Teddy Bear Toss night. The Penguins' power play went three-for-four in the contest, including Bemström's hat-trick winner with 32.8 seconds left in OT.

It didn't take the Penguins long to find the back of the net and send their fans into a fuzzy frenzy. Rutger McGroarty scored less than two minutes into the frame, the quickest Teddy Bear Toss goal in team history.

Bemström struck twine on the Penguins first man-advantage opportunity of the night, extending the Penguins' lead to two at 16:06 of the first period.

Springfield's Marcus Sylvegård put the visitors on the board five minutes into the middle frame, but another power-play goal by Valtteri Puustinen put Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ahead, 3-1.

The T-Birds seemingly cut their deficit back to one with a power-play goal when they shoveled the puck from underneath Penguins goalie Filip Larsson and across the goal line. However after a lengthy video review, the referees reversed the initial decision and took the goal off the board.

In the dying seconds of the second period, Bemström released an A-grade wrist shot that blazed past Vadim Zherenko to the near-side top corner, thus giving the Penguins a 4-1 lead heading into the second intermission.

Springfield started its rally with a goal from Matthew Peca 17 seconds into the third period, then former Penguin Scott Harrington made it a one-goal game three minutes later.

The T-Birds tied the game while on the power play with their goalie pulled for an extra attacker. Aleksanteri Kaskimäki buried the goal that forced overtime with 1:56 remaining in regulation.

Larsson turned aside 26 shots for the win, while Zherenko made 24 saves in the overtime loss.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Dec. 18, as the Toronto Marlies travel to Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza for their first and only visit of the season. Puck drop for the Penguins and Marlies is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

