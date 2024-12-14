Wolf Pack Hold Off Rocket, Win 4-2

December 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack claimed victory for the fourth time in five games on Saturday night, doubling up the Laval Rocket by a score of 4-2 at the XL Center in Hartford.

Anton Blidh blocked a shot in the defensive zone just over halfway through the second period, denying an offensive push from the Rocket. The puck bounced to Alex Belzile, who weaved through the neutral zone, entered into the offensive zone on the right-wing side, and ripped home his ninth goal of the season over the right shoulder of Connor Hughes at 11:25 to make it 3-0.

The goal was Belzile's ninth of the season, and was his second point (1 g, 1 a) of the night. It would stand as the eventual game-winning goal.

The Wolf Pack's penalty kill was the big story of period one. The Rocket had four power plays in the opening stanza but were unable to break the ice.

Following a four-minute, double-minor to Matt Rempe for high-sticking, the Wolf Pack struck first. Adam Sýkora fired a shot from the side of the goal that Hughes was able to stop, but the rebound came right to Sýkora. Sýkora corralled the rebound and snapped his fourth goal of the season by Hughes at 18:50.

Ben Harpur and Jake Leschyshyn picked up the assists, with Leschyshyn's helper extending his point streak to four games (5 g, 1 a).

Leschyshyn extended his goal-scoring streak to four games 9:24 into the second period, ballooning the lead to 2-0. On the club's second power play of the game, Matthew Robertson ripped a shot from the blue line that Leschyshyn got a piece of, beating Hughes for his sixth goal of the season.

Leschyshyn has five goals over his four-game scoring streak, with four of them coming on the power play.

Belzile's goal made it 3-0, giving him his third game-winning goal of the season.

The goal chased Hughes from the game 31:25 in. He ended his night with eight saves on eleven shots. Luke Cavallin entered the game, making his Rocket debut.

Zack Hayes got the Rocket on the board 3:34 into the third period, beating Dylan Garand from the left-wing circle. The goal snapped a 167:02 shutout streak for Garand, dating back to Dec. 4.

The goal was Hayes' second of the season.

Sean Farrell then potted his first goal in 31 games at 13:16, making it 3-2. Farrell took puck possession and lapped around the offensive zone before flinging a perfectly placed puck towards the goal that beat Garand high.

Despite a great push in the final moments, 3-2 was as close as the Rocket would get it. Garand made a series of tremendous saves down the stretch, then Harpur cemented the game with an empty net goal at 19:54. The goal was his first of the season, and his second point of the night (1 g, 1 a).

