Cruz Azul vs. Colorado Rapids: Leagues Cup: Full Match Highlights
August 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids YouTube Video
Check out the Colorado Rapids Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 8, 2025
- LA Galaxy Advance to Quarterfinals of Leagues Cup 2025 with 4-0 Shutout Win over Club Santos Laguna - LA Galaxy
- FC Cincinnati Edged by Chivas Guadalajara 2-1 - FC Cincinnati
- Matchday Guide Pres. by Altafiber: FC Cincinnati vs Charlotte FC - 10th Anniversary Night - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Navarro, Maxsø Score, Young Players Stand out in Leagues Cup Result with Cruz Azul
- Colorado Rapids Call up Sydney Wathuta on Second Short-Term Agreement for Leagues Cup Match against Cruz Azul
- Colorado Rapids Complete Record Trade of Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic to Toronto FC
- Rapids Round out Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 with Matchup against Cruz Azul
- Colorado Rapids Sign Veteran Center Back Rob Holding