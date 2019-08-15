Crawdads Announce 2020 Schedule

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads have released their 2020 schedule, with the season slated to start on the road on Thursday, April 9th in West Virginia. The home opener is set for Thursday, April 16th against the Lexington Legends.

The season kicks off with a four game set in West Virginia against the Power followed by three games in Charleston versus the RiverDogs. The 'Dads will then come home to open up the season at the Frans with four games against Lexington staring on April 16th.

The 'Dads will be home for Father's Day on June 21st and Memorial Day on May 25th. The team will also be in town on July 3rd for an Independence Day celebration. The season will wrap up with a seven game homestand starting on September 1st and ending on Labor Day, September 7th. In total, the Crawdads will travel 9,728 miles over the course of the five-month season.

The team will have 30 games against fellow North Carolina teams in 2020 - 13 vs. Greensboro, 14 vs. Kannapolis, and 3 vs. Asheville. The South Atlantic League will continue its tradition of playing a 140 game schedule split into 70 game halves which are divided by the All-Star break from June 22nd to 24th. The 61st annual SAL All-Star Game will take place on June 23rd in Rome, Georgia with the Crawdads' Northern Division taking on the Southern Division.

The Crawdads will have 12 Friday night home games and 10 Saturday nights. The schedule also features 7 Mondays, 9 Tuesdays, 10 Wednesdays, 11 Thursdays, and 11 Sundays.

Ticket books for the 2020 season are on sale now. Ticket books contain ten undated vouchers for $70. Fans who purchase a ticket book by Friday, September 13th will receive an additional five ticket vouchers as a bonus. Fans can also receive $10 in Crawdads retail cash if they purchase a 2020 ticket book during one of the remaining 2019 home games.

sweetFrog Claw Club memberships for the 2020 season are also available now. Fans who purchase a membership during one of the remaining home games can get a special price of $34, which is $15 off the regular price of $49.

Breakdown of the Crawdads opponents in 2020:

vs Northern Division - 77 Games (43 Home, 34 Away)

vs. Delmarva - 14 Games (10 Home, 4 Away)

vs. Greensboro - 13 Games (7 Home, 6 Away)

vs. Hagerstown - 10 Games (3 Home, 7 Away)

vs. Kannapolis - 14 Games (7 Home, 7 Away)

vs. Lakewood - 13 Games (7 Home, 6 Away)

vs. West Virginia - 13 Games (9 Home, 4 Away)

vs. Southern Division - 63 Games (27 Home, 36 Away)

vs. Asheville - 3 Games (0 Home, 3 Away)

vs. Augusta - 8 Games (8 Home, 0 Away)

vs. Charleston - 12 Games (6 Home, 6 Away)

vs. Columbia - 7 Games (3 Home, 4 Away)

vs. Greenville - 6 Games (0 Home, 6 Away)

vs. Lexington - 21 Games (7 Home, 14 Away)

vs. Rome - 6 Games (3 Home, 3 Away)

