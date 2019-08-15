Sergio Romo to Enter GreenJackets Hall of Fame

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are excited to announce that on Tuesday, August 20th, when the GreenJackets take on the Asheville Tourists at 7:05 p.m., Sergio Romo will be inducted into the GreenJackets Hall of Fame. Romo spent the 2006 season with the Jackets, and he posted a 10-2 record with a 2.53 ERA in 103.1 innings.

"We couldn't be more thrilled about inducting GreenJackets legend Sergio Romo into the Hall of Fame," Tom Denlinger, GreenJackets Vice President said. "There is no doubt that he is one of the greatest GreenJackets of all-time and was also a key contributor to the three World Series Championships the Giants have won in the last decade."

Romo won World Series Championships with the San Francisco Giants in 2010, 2012, and 2014 and he played a significant role in each title. In 2012 against the Detroit Tigers, he recorded the final out by striking-out Miguel Cabrera. He allowed just one-run in 10.2 innings of work in those 2012 playoffs, and he logged four-saves.

Romo was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 2005 MLB Draft out of Colorado-Mesa University. He spent 2005 with the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes before playing for the Jackets in 2006. Romo currently plays for the Minnesota Twins. The GreenJackets plan to honor Romo throughout the game on August 20th at SRP Park.

It will also be CSRA Job Fair night. Local CSRA businesses will be in attendance for fans to network with.

Businesses from the CSRA that are scheduled to attend include: Augusta Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Augusta University Health, Augusta University, Bridgestone, Corsica Technologies, E-Z-GO, Georgia National Guard, Jani-King, MAU Workforce Solutions, SRP Federal Credit Union, TaxSlayer, T-Mobile, Unisys, WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone and more.

It will also be Tuesday Brew & Q presented by Maurice's Piggie Park. BBQ Sliders will cost just $3 and select beers will also be only $3. Fans can watch the GreenJackets continue their quest for a playoff berth as they take on the rival Asheville Tourists (Colorado Rockies).

Only 10 opportunities are left to catch your 'Jackets at SRP Park in 2019. Playoffs are on the line and each game is packed with FUN for the whole family. We encourage fans to #GreenOut SRP Park as we make a push for our first playoff appearance since 2013. For more information, fans can go to the SRP Park Box office, visit GreenJacketsbaseball.com or call (803) 349-WINS (9467).

