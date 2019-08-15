Columbia Fireflies Release 2020 Season Schedule

August 15, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





COLUMBIA, S.C. - In conjunction with the South Atlantic League, the Columbia Fireflies have officially released their schedule for the 2020 season. Opening day is set for Thursday, April 9 which will mark the fifth season of Fireflies baseball at Segra Park.

Columbia begins the year with seven straight games at home, four against the Augusta GreenJackets (San Francisco Giants) and three against the Kannapolis Intimidators (Chicago White Sox).

"Our staff has worked tirelessly in preparation for the fifth season of Fireflies baseball," said Fireflies team President John Katz. "While we are still 238 days away from the start of the 2020 season, our fans around the Midlands will be delighted to know it may be the most exciting season yet."

The Fireflies play a 140-game schedule in the South Atlantic League with 70 home games played at Segra Park - the 2018 South Atlantic League's Best Playing Surface and 2016 Ballpark Digest Ballpark of the Year. Check out the highlights of the 2020 home schedule:

Home on July 4

12 Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays™

11 BlueCross BlueShield #LiveFearless SC Fridays

11 Saturday night games

11 Splash Sundays

Fans have more chances than ever before to spend their weekends enjoying Fireflies games at Segra Park. The 2020 schedule features the most weekend games (Thursday-Sunday) ever scheduled.

The Fireflies will also play home games on Mother's Day (Sunday, May 10 vs. Charleston) and Independence Day (Saturday, July 4 vs. Hickory) in 2020. For the first time in Fireflies history, the club's Fourth of July celebration - featuring the Midlands' most spectacular fireworks show - falls on a Saturday.

Game times and the 2020 promotional schedule will be announced in the fall.

2020 Season Ticket Memberships - Season ticket memberships are available now for the 2020 season and offer a variety of options starting at a 7-game plan all the way up to a full season membership. Each membership is packed with perks including unique fan experiences, discounts, and the flexibility to switch games in advance to fit each member's schedule. Fans interested in a new season ticket membership may contact the Fireflies at 803-726-HITS to pick their seats today.

Individual tickets for 2020 Fireflies home games will go on sale in the spring, however, a limited number of games will go on sale prior to the holiday shopping season. For more information, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com or call 803-726-HITS.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.