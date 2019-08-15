BlueClaws Win on Pelletier Home Run in Ninth

August 15, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lakewood BlueClaws News Release





LAKEWOOD, NJ - Ben Pelletier hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and the BlueClaws topped Delmarva 3-2 on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Park.

Pelletier's home run came with two outs and also brought in Luis Garcia, who had walked on a 3-2 pitch with two outs to extend the game. His home run, his 10th of the year, came on the first pitch from Felix Bautista (1-2) and was Lakewood's first walk-off home run since one by Simon Muzziotti last year.

The BlueClaws (23-28/52-69) have now won three of the last four games and are 5-2 against Delmara (33-19/81-40) in the second half.

Albertus Barber (3-0) threw a scoreless top of the ninth and was the winning pitcher.

Lakewood opened the scoring in the third inning. With runners at first and second, Jonathan Guzman hit a groundball in the hole at short. Adam Hall had only one play, at third, but an errant throw allowed Juan Aparicio to score and put the BlueClaws up 1-0.

Meanwhile, Lakewood starter Dominic Pipkin cruised through five scoreless innings. The 19 year old gave up one hit while striking out four and walking one. He matched his longest outing of the season.

Delmarva took the lead with two runs off Jhordany Mezquita in the sixth. With one out, Johnny Rizer doubled in Alexis Torres to tie the game. Adam Hall then singled home Rizer to give Delmarva the lead.

Mezquita gave up two runs on four hits in three innings of relief.

Pelletier's home run also extended his hitting streak to seven games.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Victor Santos (5-8) starts for the BlueClaws opposite RHP Grayson Rodriguez (9-3).

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.