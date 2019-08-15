Julio Rodriguez Promoted to High-A Modesto

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Outfielder Julio Rodriguez has been promoted to the High-A Modesto Nuts, the Seattle Mariners announced Thursday afternoon. Rodriguez leaves the South Atlantic League after spending the entire season with the West Virginia Power, averaging .293 with 10 homers and 50 RBI in 67 games.

Julio started off incredibly hot with West Virginia, reaching base safely in his first seven games and notching a six-game hitting streak. However, a hairline fracture in his wrist that he suffered after getting hit by a pitch in mid-April derailed the prospect's progress for two months, as he did not return to the team until June 10.

His resurgence was a bit subdued at first, as the outfielder had just one hit in his first 10 at-bats, but he roared back strong with an 8-for-15 series against the Hagerstown Suns that included his first home run of the year and five RBI to end the first half.

The Mariners' second-best prospect per MLB.com blistered through the second half, notching 18 multi-hit games in 51 total affairs to go along with a .275 average, nine homers and 41 RBI. He put together his second career four-hit game during the Power's final road trip against Lakewood August 11, as well as blasted the first grand slam of his life and collected a career-best six RBI two days later in Delmarva. Julio leaves the Power having hit safely in 14 of his last 17 games, with eight of those being multi-hit contests. During that stretch, he boasted a .362 average, the third-highest mark in the SAL, with four homers and 18 RBI.

Overall, Julio leaves West Virginia with the third-highest average among all players, as well as the fourth-most home runs and third-most RBI. He also notched 25 multi-hit games, third-most on the team, as well as 13 multi-RBI games, tops on the squad.

West Virginia begins a four-game homestand tonight against the Hagerstown Suns, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. on our final Rock 105 Thirsty Thursday of the year.

