2019 Fireflies Homestand Highlights: August 15-18

August 15, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





August 15-18 at Segra Park

Thursday, August 15, 2019 7:05 p.m. vs. Rome Braves (Atlanta Braves)

- Budweiser Thirsty Thursday ™

$1 Bud Light on the Centerfield Concourse

1/2 priced draft and fountain drinks

- Game presented by Graduate Columbia featuring the Mutt Cutts Van

- The Office Trivia from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar

- Community Organization of the Game: God Cares

Friday, August 16, 2019 7:05 p.m. vs. Rome Braves (Atlanta Braves)

- BlueCross BlueShield #LiveFearlessSC Friday

- Back to School Night presented by WKTC63

- School Supply Drive: Donate approximately $5 in value of school supplies and receive Buy-One-Get-One Free Palmetto Citizens FCU All-Star Tickets

- Giveaway: Fireflies Tin Lunch Box (first 1,000 fans)

- ZOOperstars!

- Fireworks

- Wine &Paint Event: Teachers Edition

- Community Organization of the Game: Cayce Historical Museum

Saturday, August 17, 2019 6:05 p.m. vs. Rome Braves (Atlanta Braves))

- Game Show Night presented by Blanchard Machinery

- In-Park Jersey Raffle: Jerseys worn by the players thig game will be raffled off to lucky fans in attendance

- Fireworks presented by Blanchard Machinery

Sunday, August 18, 2019 5:05 p.m. vs. Rome Braves (Atlanta Braves)

- Future Scholar 529 Splash Day

You can watch all the action on MiLB.TV. All games are broadcast at FirefliesLiveStream.com and the iHeart Radio app.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.