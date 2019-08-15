Hagerstown Suns: Game Notes

Tonight the Suns travel to West Virginia to begin a four-game set with the Power at Appalachian Power Park. RHP Jackson Rutledge (1-0, 2.70 ERA) toes the rubber for the Suns and West Virginia opts to throw RHP Evan Johnson (0-3, 3.86 ERA).

SUNS BATS SILENCED AGAIN BY LAKEWOOD: Hagerstown's bats faltered again as they fell to the Lakewood 'Claws 5-1 Wednesday afternoon at Municipal Stadium. Reid Schaller (L, 2-3) looked good on the rubber, striking out six BlueClaw (22-28, 52-69) while allowing just one earned run to score, but his bats could not pick him up. Utilizing just one run, the Suns scored in the third inning after a Cole Daily lead-off single. Armond Upshaw doubled near the right field line to score him and cut Lakewood's lead to 2-1 at the time, but Lakewood clawed away on the Suns bullpen. Starter Taylor Lehman (W, 2-0) worked strong five innings, allowing just three hits, and Hagerstown reamed two of them in the third. After that Rafi Gonnell (S, 2) entered in the fifth for a four inning save where he yielded two hits and fanned three batters to preserve the win.

ROAD WARRIOR: Reid Schaller has found his home away from home in his last few outings. In his last 15 innings on the road, the Vanderbilt-product has allowed just one run to score and in the mean-time has given up just six hits. Adding to that, he has been able to make a ton of bats miss, recording 16 strikeouts over the last 15 frames and a dizzying career-high eight in his outing Thursday. Schaller was able to keep it going at Municipal Stadium Wednesday, striking out six more while allowing just one earned run.

TAKE ME HOME: After earning a .500 home record in the first half, despite finishing 10 games under .500 on the road, the Suns home record currently sits at 26-31. After the series with Lakewood, Hagerstown plays 10 more games at home. On August 20, they'll start their final two-series homestand against Greenville and Delmarva.

TUMBLING TO THE FINISH: After one of the best months a Suns bullpen arm has had this season, Chandler Dayhas struggled to throw zeroes in the second half. The Vandy-arm held o opponents to three runs in 15 innings in May, but ever since then, he has had a 5.74 ERA in 13 outings.

PLUCKING AT THE HEART STRINGS: The Suns have moved their record to .500 multiple times in the second half. Lacking the ability to go above .500, they have not won a game at .500 despite owning an even record for five games. After the loss to Lakewood, the Suns record is 24-28 meaning Hagerstown would need to win four consecutive for a chance to go above .500. The Suns currently sit 9.5 games back from first place Delmarva in the second half and would

exceed everyone's expectations if they were to overtake them and the five other team's in front of them.

WHERE I BELONG: Kyle Marinconz returned to Hagerstown Monday after struggling in the Carolina League, earning a .174 clip in seven games. The infielder has now reached base in all of the three games he's played in since returning to Hagerstown.

WEST VIRGINIA!: The Suns head to Charleston today to start a four-game set with the West Virginia Power. Hagerstown was swept at home by the Power to close out the first half of the season, but had a significantly different team. Today's starting pitcher Jackson Rutledge was not on the team and only seven hitters of the 11 on the roster remain from the first half.

