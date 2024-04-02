Comets Use Second Period to Topple Islanders in 4-1 Victory

April 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport, CT. - The Comets headed to the road for the first of five games away from their home rink when they battled the Atlantic Division's Bridgeport Islanders on Tuesday morning. The game was the last time these two teams faced off against one another during the season and for Utica, two massive points were on the line as the team continued to push for a spot in the Calder Cup playoffs. The Comets used a huge push in the second period to build a lead that proved insurmountable for the Islanders to overcome. Four different goal scorers were utilized by the Comets en route to their victory by a 4-1 score.

In the opening period, it was Ryan Schmelzer's quick zone entry followed by a cross ice pass to defenseman Santeri Hatakka who blasted the puck between the legs of Jakub Skarek scoring at 6:03 that gave Utica a 1-0 advantage. It was Hatakka's fifth goal of the season.

During the middle frame, the Comets busted the doors wide open as they struck three times in the period. Graeme Clarke scored his team leading 24th of the season at 16:28 when he deflected the point shot of Robbie Russo putting the Comets up, 2-0. Fewer than two minutes later, the Comets Shane Bowers sliced a pass from Erik Middendorf just under the crossbar and into the Islanders cage at 18:14. The goal was Bowers third in two games and his ninth of the season. The team added another goal right after when Xavier Parent shoveled in the rebound on the Russo shot at 18:42 for his 12th goal this year As the period ended, the Comet held a 4-0 advantage.

The Islanders took advantage in the third period off a Comets defensive zone turnover. Alex Jefferies scored at 12:00 on a two-on-one opportunity to cut the Comets lead to 4-1. The Comets held strong the rest of the way and skated away with a victory that vaulted them to the sixth position of the North Division.

The Comets next game will take place on Saturday and Sunday at 4:00 PM against the Toronto Marlies in Toronto followed by games on Friday and Saturday in Providence the following weekend.

