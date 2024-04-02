Tampa Bay Lightning Add Goaltender Matt Tomkins on Emergency Recall

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have added goaltender Matt Tomkins on emergency recall from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have recalled goaltender Brandon Halverson from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

Tomkins, 29, made his NHL debut this season with the Lightning on October 15, making 33-of-37 saves in a loss at Ottawa. He earned his first career NHL victory in a 5-3 win at Montreal on November 7 after stopping 23 of the 26 shots he faced. In three starts this season with the Bolts, Tomkins is 1-2-0 with a 3.40 goals-against average and .889 save percentage.

The 6-foot-4, 191-pound Edmonton native has played in 29 games for the Crunch this season, posting a 15-12-2 record with a 2.53 GAA and .904 save percentage. He earned his first career AHL shutout in his last start after making all 30 stops in a 4-0 Syracuse victory over the visiting Providence Bruins March 30. Tomkins leads all Crunch goalies for games, wins and save percentage.

Tomkins was a seventh-round selection (199th overall) of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2012 NHL Draft. The Lightning signed Tomkins to a two-year, two-way contract on May 10, 2023.

Halverson, 28, has appeared in eight games with the Crunch this season posting a 5-2-0 record with a .894 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average. He earned his first AHL shutout with a 26-save performance against the Utica Comets on Nov. 24. Halverson has also played in 32 games with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL recording an 14-12-4 record along with a .913 save percentage and 2.82 goals-against average. Last season, the Traverse City, MI native appeared in 17 games with the Bayreuth Tigers going 6-10-0 with a .909 save percentage and 3.54 goals-against average.

The 6-foot-4, 209-pound netminder has appeared in 60 career AHL games with the Crunch, Tucson Roadrunners and Hartford Wolf Pack since 2016 amassing an 23-31-4 record, .890 save percentage and 3.34 goals-against average.

Halverson was selected by the New York Rangers in the second round, 59th overall at the 2014 NHL Draft. He was signed to a two-year AHL contract by the Crunch on Nov. 28.

