Caamano's Four-Goal Night Drives Stars To 5-3 Win Over Eagles

April 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Texas forward Nick Caamano scored four goals, including three in the third period, propelling the Stars to a 5-3 victory over the Colorado Eagles on Tuesday. Texas defenseman Michael Karow registered three assists, while goaltender Ben Kraws made 24 saves on 27 shots to earn the win in net. Eagles forwards Jason Polin and Peter Holland each lit the lamp in the loss, along with defenseman Jack Ahcan.

Colorado would jump on top when Polin grabbed a pass on the fly in the right-wing circle and snapped home a wrister, giving the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 16:46 mark of the first period.

The Stars would answer back just 1:46 later when forward Fredrik Karlstrom camped out on top of the crease and deflected a shot from the point into the back of the net. The goal was Karlstrom's 20th of the season and tied the game at 1-1.

Still deadlocked at 1-1 as the puck dropped on the second period, Texas would take its first lead of the night when Caamano barreled into the zone before firing shot from the bottom of the left-wing circle that would deflect off an Eagles defender and past goaltender Arvid Holm. The tally gave the Stars a 2-1 advantage at the 10:29 mark of the middle frame.

Colorado would level the score just 3:31 later when Holland fielded a pass at the side of the crease and fed the puck past Kraws, tying the game at 2-2.

The Eagles would then earn 1:19 on a 5-on-3 power play but would not be able to take advantage, and the two teams headed to the second intermission still square at 2-2.

Caamano would strike just 2:38 into the third period when he finished off a rush through the right-wing circle by roofing a shot to reclaim the Stars lead at 3-2.

Ahcan would generate an answer when he buried a one-timer from the left-wing circle, tying the score at 3-3 with 8:04 remaining in the contest.

After failing to connect on the power play, Texas would reclaim the lead at even strength, as Caamano sliced between the circles and tipped a shot from the point past Holm, putting the Stars up 4-3 at the 16:59 mark of the final frame.

Colorado would pull Holm in favor of the extra attacker in the final 90 seconds of play, but the move would allow Caamano to round out the evening with an empty netter with six seconds left to play, closing the scoring at 5-3.

Holm suffered the loss in net allowing four goals on 27 shots, as both teams finished 0-for-3 on the power play.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Texas Stars on Wednesday, April 3rd at 6:00pm MT at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.