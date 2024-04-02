Ads Get Point in Shoot-Out Loss
April 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Rockford, IL- Former Admirals Zach Sanford and Rem Pitlick scored shootout goals to lead the Rockford IceHogs to a 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Tuesday at BMO Center.
The loss was Milwaukee's first in the shootout this season, dropping the team to 4-1 in the skills challenge. The Admirals did earn a standings point and decreased the Admirals magic number to clinch the Central Division crown to nine points.
Once the game got to a shootout, the Admirals failed to score on two attempts while Sanford and Pitlick tallied to give the IceHogs the victory.
The Admirals outshot the IceHogs 35-19 but only solved Rockford goalie Jaxson Stauber once.
The Admirals scored the first goal at 15:16 of the second period. Admirals center Cal O'Reilly kicked down a clearing attempt by Rockford defenseman Josh Healey. Joakim Kemell sent the loose puck from the right circle to the left and Reid Schaefer fired his sixth goal of the season into the net for a 1-0 lead.
The IceHogs tied the game at 18:56 of the second period. Defenseman Louis Crevier's slap shot from the right point found the back of the net for a 1-1 game.
Milwaukee travels to Texas for a pair of games with the Stars Sat., Apr. 6 and Sun., Apr. 7. The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Fri., Apr. 12 to host the Chicago Wolves.
