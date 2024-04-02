Playoff Push in Full Effect as Penguins Prepare for Three-In-Three Weekend

April 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (33-22-8-1) won its only game last week to shrink magic number to four

Weekly Rewind

Saturday, Mar. 23 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Lehigh Valley 3 (OT)

A thrilling game ended with an appropriate finish, as Corey Andonovski dazzled with a highlight reel tally to cap overtime. Lehigh Valley struck first, but Radim Zohorna and Austin Rueschhoff scored less than two minutes apart late in the second period to take a 2-1 lead. The Phantoms briefly took back the lead, but Avery Hayes notched his first AHL goal to force OT. Evan Vierling, who was making his AHL debut, set up Hayes with a bank pass off the end boards with 3:32 left in regulation.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Mar. 22 - PENGUINS vs. Cleveland

The Penguins start their three-in-three at home by taking on the Monsters for the final time this season. Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton is 2-0-1-0 this season against Cleveland and 16-2-3-0 (.833) all-time against the Monsters franchise. Friday is also a Fan Friday featuring select domestic draft beers on sale for $2 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. presented by Coors Light.

Saturday, Mar. 23 - PENGUINS at Bridgeport

A 22-hour turnaround puts the Penguins in Connecticut to take on the Islanders at 5:00 p.m. Bridgeport ranks last in the Atlantic Division, but has won three of its last four games.

Sunday, Mar. 24 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

Another 22-hour turnaround brings Wilkes-Barre/Scranton back home for another faceoff with its Turnpike rival. The Penguins are 6-1-2-1 against the Phantoms this season with six games decided by one goal four games requiring overtime. Children ages 14 and under can attend the game for free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Furthermore, this Kids Free Sunday will feature $5 ride books courtesy of Knoebels Amusement Park handed out to the first 1,000 kids in attendance.

Ice Chips

- In March, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went 11-for-47 (23.4%) on the power play and 28-for-34 (84.8%) on the penalty kill.

- Joel Blomqvist now owns sole possession of the fourth-most wins by a rookie in Penguins history (22), eclipsing Casey DeSmith.

- Radim Zohorna has 18 points (7G-11A) in his last 15 games.

- Each of Austin Rueschhoff's last four goals have been power-play goals.

- On Monday, the Penguins signed forward Mathieu De St. Phalle to a two-year AHL contract starting in 2024-25. De St. Phalle led the Badgers in goals in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 64 47 12 0 5 99 .773

2. Providence 64 38 19 4 3 83 .648

3. Charlotte 65 35 23 7 0 77 .592

4. PENGUINS 64 33 22 8 1 75 .586

5. Hartford 64 30 24 7 3 70 .547

6. Lehigh Valley 63 28 26 6 3 65 .516

7. Springfield 64 29 30 3 2 63 .492

8. Bridgeport 64 23 34 6 1 53 .414

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Ty Smith 60 9 29 38

Alex NylanderX 43 17 15 32

Vasily Ponomarev 45 9 21 30

Vinnie Hinostroza 36 13 15 28

Sam PoulinX 36 13 14 27

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Joel Blomqvist* 40 22-10-6 2.15 .920 1

Magnus HellbergX 19 9-8-2 2.92 .905 0

Ludovic Waeber 16 6-7-0 3.10 .886 1

* = rookie

X = no longer on roster

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Apr. 5 Cleveland Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Apr. 6 Bridgeport Total Mortgage Arena 5:00 p.m.

Sun, Apr. 7 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Sun Arena 3:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Fri, Mar. 29 (C) Jonathan Gruden Reassigned by PIT

Fri, Mar. 29 (D) Ryan Shea Recalled to PIT

Mon, Apr. 1 (RW) Mathieu De St. Phalle Signed to ATO

Tue, Apr. 2 (C) Justin Addamo Reassigned to WHL

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.