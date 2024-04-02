Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to Monsters

April 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Blue Jackets assigned defenseman Jake Christiansen to the Monsters. In 12 appearances for Columbus this season, Christiansen posted 0-2-2 with two penalty minutes and added 13-27-40 with 32 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 54 appearances for Cleveland.

A 6'0", 190 lb. left-shooting native of West Vancouver, BC, Christiansen, 24, registered 1-6-7 with six penalty minutes in 44 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-24 and notched 40-94-134 with 132 penalty minutes in 203 career AHL appearances for the Stockton Heat and Cleveland spanning parts of five seasons from 2019-24. Christiansen participated in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 AHL All-Star Classics and was named to the 2021-22 AHL Second All-Star Team.

Prior to his professional career, Christiansen logged 50-102-152 with 114 penalty minutes and a +84 rating in 297 career WHL appearances for the Everett Silvertips. In 2019-20, Christiansen was named to the WHL (West) Second All-Star Team.

