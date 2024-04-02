Preview: Tuesday Matchup with Admirals up Next for IceHogs

ROCKFORD, Ill. - A berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs awaits the Rockford IceHogs if they can defeat the Milwaukee Admirals tonight or pick up a point in overtime. Rockford's magic number is now just one, and the postseason is almost within reach. The Hogs have won 13 of their last 15 games for just the second time ever in the team's AHL history, joining the 2014-15 club that reached the Western Conference Semifinals.

APR. 2 - FIESTA TUESDAY

Rockford: 32-23-5-2, 71 points (3rd, Central Division)

Milwaukee: 42-20-1-0, 85 points (1st, Central Division)

Last Game: 6-0 Win at Chicago (Mar. 30)

The IceHogs routed the Chicago Wolves 6-0 at Allstate Arena last Saturday in Rosemont. A four-goal first period powered Rockford's start, and rookie goaltender Drew Commesso picked up his second professional shutout with a 34-save performance.

Zach Sanford led the way offensively for the Hogs with two goals and an assist. Sanford's second goal came shorthanded late in the first to make it a 4-0 game.

The IceHogs also struck twice on the power play to give Rockford five power-play goals in the last three games. Rockford's penalty kill was a perfect 5-for-5 against the second-best power play in the AHL.

Last Game vs. Milwaukee: 5-1 Win (Mar. 29)

The IceHogs outstripped the Admirals last Friday at Panther Arena in a 5-1 win. Cole Guttman turned in Rockford's first four-point night of the season with a goal and three assists, and Louis Crevier notched his first pro goal. Brett Seney added three more helpers, and Drew Commesso earned the win with 12 saves.

Guttman Named AHL Player of Month/Week

On Monday, the AHL announced that Cole Guttman was named the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending on Mar. 31 and the AHL Player of the Month for March. Guttman tabbed eight points (2G, 6A) last week and extended his point streak to eight games (8G, 9A). During the month of March, he registered 22 points (12G, 12A) in 12 games. The Northridge, California native is the 16th IceHogs player to earn AHL Player of the Week notoriety, and the first since David Gust did so in October of 2022. He is also the fourth Rockford player to earn AHL Player of the Month honors, and the first since Michael Leighton in January of 2015 to do so.

GPS Line

Rockford's top line of Cole Guttman, Rem Pitlick, and Brett Seney has been torching opposing defenses. Each of the three members has multiple points in each of his last three games entering tonight. Guttman has points in eight straight games (8G, 9A), Seney has points in five straight (3G, 7A), and Pitlick in four (4G, 4A). Both Guttman and Pitlick have four goals in their last three games, and Seney has seven assists over his last five contests. The three forwards have accounted for 23.6% of Rockford's total scoring so far this season. In the last 18 games since the line was assembled on Feb. 16, the trio has accounted for 22 even-strength goals, seven power-play goals, and two shorthanded goals.

Stauber's Streak

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber has won nine straight starts and is unbeaten in his last 10 games. His nine-game win streak surpasses the previous IceHogs AHL franchise record set at seven games by Jason LaBarbera from Feb. 4 to Feb. 25, 2014. In seven of his last nine wins, the second year netminder has kept the opposition to three or fewer goals, and he has a .908 save percentage in that span. The nine-game win streak is the longest of Stauber's pro career, and his 14-7-2-1 record, 3.06 goals-against average, and .895 save percentage are all improvements from last season. The longest unbeaten streak in IceHogs AHL history is held at 15 games by Corey Crawford from Nov. 25, 2007 to Dec. 27, 2007.

March Madness

After Rem Pitlick scored with 0.1 seconds left in regulation and the Hogs won in a shootout last Wednesday against Chicago, Rockford now has completed six third-period comebacks this season. Four of the Hogs' third-period comebacks came in the month of March. Rockford has erased a third-period deficit six times this season and is 5-19-1-2 when trailing after two frames. The Hogs are also 8-3-4-0 when tied after two frames. Rockford scored two goals in the third to tie the game on Mar. 23 against Grand Rapids, but a late goal from Zach Aston-Reese with 1:16 left thwarted the comeback.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Fri., Nov. 17 vs. Milwaukee - OTL 4-5 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Nov. 24 vs. Milwaukee - OTW 2-1 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Nov. 25 at Milwaukee - OTL 2-3 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Dec. 30 at Milwaukee - SOL 4-5 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Dec. 31 vs. Milwaukee - W 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Jan. 26 at Milwaukee - L 5-2 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Mar. 1 at Milwaukee - W 4-2 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Mar. 29 at Milwaukee - W 5-1 - Recap, Highlights

Tues., Apr. 2 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 13 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 14 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 20 at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs Admirals, All Time

77-72-11-13

