Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman David Jiricek from Monsters
April 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets added defenseman David Jiricek to the club's roster on emergency recall from the Monsters. In 36 appearances for Columbus this season, Jiricek supplied 1-8-9 with 20 penalty minutes and added 7-10-17 with 19 penalty minutes in 26 games with Cleveland.
A 6'4", 206 lb. right-shooting native of Klatovy, Czechia, Jiricek, 20, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. In 40 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-24, Jiricek registered 1-8-9 with 22 penalty minutes. In 81 appearances for the Monsters spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-24, Jiricek posted 13-42-55 with 55 penalty minutes and was selected to participate in the 2022-23 AHL All-Star Classic, although he did not play in the event. Jiricek was also named the AHL's Rookie of the Month for December 2022. In 67 appearances for HC Plzen of Czechia's Extraliga spanning parts of three seasons from 2019-22, Jiricek contributed 8-12-20 with 85 penalty minutes and a +14 rating.
Internationally, Jiricek represented Czechia at the 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, helping claim the Silver Medal at the 2022-23 event where he was named to the tournament's All-Star Team and recognized as the event's top defenseman. Jiricek also helped Czechia claim the Bronze Medal at the 2021-22 IIHF World Championship.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2024
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman David Jiricek from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Allan Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Sign D Victor Mancini to Amateur Tryout Agreement (Ato) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Foley Entertainment Group Arena in Henderson Renamed Lee's Family Forum - Henderson Silver Knights
- Rangers Assign Defenseman Brandon Scanlin to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolves/Vitalant Blood Drive to be Held April 13 - Chicago Wolves
- Jefferies' Goal Only Offense in Morning Setback - Bridgeport Islanders
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 30, No. 25 - Syracuse Crunch
- Kolosov Arrives - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Comets Use Second Period to Topple Islanders in 4-1 Victory - Utica Comets
- San Diego Gulls Sign Andrew Lucas to Amateur Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Add Goaltender Matt Tomkins on Emergency Recall - Syracuse Crunch
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Preview: Tuesday Matchup with Admirals up Next for IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Playoff Push in Full Effect as Penguins Prepare for Three-In-Three Weekend - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Cooper Black, Gracyn Sawchyn and Kai Schwindt Join Checkers Roster - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Rangers Reassign Olof Lindbom to Cyclones, Wolf Pack Loan Zach Berzolla to Florida Everbaldes - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Battle Rivals Rockford and Chicago in Three-Game Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Comets at 10:30 a.m. Today - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman David Jiricek from Monsters
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to Monsters
- Blue Jackets Recall Jet Greaves, Monsters Recall Pavel Cajan from ECHL
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Cameron Butler to Monsters
- Monsters Pick up Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Amerks