Bears Claim Atlantic Division In 1-0 Win Over Phantoms

April 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears (48-12-0-5) clinched the 2023-24 Atlantic Division title and the Eastern Conference crown with a 1-0 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (28-27-6-3) on Tuesday night at GIANT Center.

Pierrick Dubé scored the lone goal and led Hershey with a season-high nine shots on goal, and Hunter Shepard made 19 saves for Hershey to record his fifth shutout of the season. The Bears improved to 4-1-0-0 on home ice against the Phantoms and 8-2-0-2 overall against their I-78 rivals for the 2023-24 campaign. The two standings points earned by Hershey gives the Chocolate and White 101 points for 10th 100-point campaign in team history with seven games remaining, and the club's first since 2014-15.

Dubé found the net in the first period just after an early power play expired, burying his 26th of the season past Cal Petersen at 6:34 from Henrik Rybinski and Jimmy Huntington.

In the second period, Dubé was awarded a penalty shot after he was hooked on a breakaway by Garrett Wilson at the 16:00 mark, giving Hershey its first penalty shot attempt on home ice since Brian Pinho failed to score on Max Lagace on Nov. 27, 2019 vs. Providence. Dubé failed to convert however, as his snap shot was paddled away by Petersen with a blocker save.

Shots finished 33-19 in favor of Hershey. Shepard earned his 25th win of the season for Hershey; Petersen took the loss for Lehigh Valley with a 32-for-33 effort. The Bears went 0-for-4 on the power play; the Phantoms went 0-for-5 with the man advantage.

