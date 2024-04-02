Wolves/Vitalant Blood Drive to be Held April 13

GLENVIEW, Ill. - On Saturday, April 13, the Chicago Wolves will celebrate those who dedicate their lives to helping others during First Responders Night.

That same day, fans can do their part to help save lives at the Wolves/Vitalant Blood Drive prior to the Wolves' game against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Allstate Arena.

The drive will take place from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. in the Allstate Arena Skyline Room, giving fans the perfect opportunity to help their community and then enjoy an evening of hockey.

All donors will receive two complimentary tickets to a future Wolves game, a limited-edition Vitalant/Chicago Wolves T-shirt, a Wolves hat and will also be entered into a drawing to win an autographed Wolves jersey.

"The Wolves organization is very pleased to continue our work alongside Vitalant in its mission to help saves lives," Greg Sprott, Wolves Vice President of Partnerships, said. "The need for blood donations never stops and we thank all of the dedicated Wolves fans who continue to do their part to help. We look forward to seeing everyone on April 13 at Allstate Arena."

Daily personal emergencies and ongoing medical needs of thousands of patients require a constant and ready blood supply. It's the blood already on hospital shelves that saves lives so blood donations play a critical role in helping others.

While walk-ins are welcomed on the day of the event, the Wolves and Vitalant recommend that appointments be made in advance. Donors must be at least 17 years old-or 16 with parental consent.

The best donation preparation includes eating well, staying hydrated and arriving at the Skyline Room with proper identification. Plan on the appointment lasting about an hour, though the donation takes just 10 minutes. The entire process is both safe and comfortable.

To schedule an appointment, visit Vitalant.org/Wolves and search GroupCode ORD0RS20. It's also easy to make an appointment by calling (877) 258-4825.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Grand Rapids to face the Griffins on Wednesday night (6 p.m.).

